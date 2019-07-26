Raiders Rumors: Antonio Brown Placed on NFI List with 'Very Minor' Injury

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Antonio Brown made an impressive arrival to the Oakland Raiders' training camp, but he'll have to wait to suit up for the team.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the team placed Brown on the non-football injury list but noted the injury was "very minor."

Veterans were scheduled to report to the team ahead of the Raiders' first practice Saturday. In keeping with his tradition of grand entrances, Brown chartered a hot air balloon to drop into Napa Valley.

