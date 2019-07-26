Report: JJ Redick Won't Play for Team USA in 2019 FIBA World Championships

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The list of players available to Team USA for the 2019 FIBA World Championships this summer continues to dwindle, with JJ Redick opting not to participate.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Redick declined an invitation because his family is transitioning to New Orleans following his signing with the Pelicans earlier this month.

