Giants Rumors: Corey Coleman Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Giants Rumors: Corey Coleman Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACLJuly 26, 2019
Adam Hunger/Associated Press
New York Giants receiver Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL during practice Thursday, the team announced.
The injury will cause the 25-year-old to miss the entire 2019 campaign.
