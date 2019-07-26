Giants Rumors: Corey Coleman Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) makes a catch during an NFL football practice Monday, May 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants receiver Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL during practice Thursday, the team announced.

The injury will cause the 25-year-old to miss the entire 2019 campaign. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

