Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Telling Teams They Plan to Extend SP

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 25, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JULY 24: Marcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Cleveland Indians in the third inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on July 24, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have thrown a curveball to teams pursuing a trade for Marcus Stroman

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Jays have told teams interested in trading for the starting pitcher that the team might decide to extend Stroman rather than trade him. 

"Unclear if this is a [real] possibility or a negotiating tactic," Martino added. 

Clarity on where Toronto stands will have to come on or before MLB's July 31 trade deadline.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post shed more light on the situation earlier Thursday: 

"Stroman, an All-Star for the first time, is generally viewed within the industry as the most likely top starter to be traded before Wednesday's deadline. The 28-year-old does not become a free agent until after the 2020 season. But the Blue Jays recognize his value may never be higher: He is having his best season (2.96 ERA) at a time when the field of high-end available starters is small and many contenders are searching for rotation help—hence, it is a seller's market."

Sherman listed the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies and "several other contenders" as teams looking to upgrade their rotations before the deadline. 

For what it's worth, Stroman has made no secret of liking the idea that he could play for his hometown Yankees—he grew up on Long Island—telling reporters ahead of a Jays-Yankees series in June, "I'm built for this."

More recently, Stroman "liked" a tweet of MLB Network's Jon Heyman Thursday that outlined the Yankees' "exchanging names" in talks for him.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the Yankees had a "significant scouting presence" at Stroman's start against the Detroit Tigers on July 19 as did the Boston Red Sox. That night, Stroman tossed seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts. 

Stroman has spent all five of his major league seasons in Toronto. This season aside, he has been most impressive in 2017 when he posted a 13-9 record to go with a 3.09 ERA, 164 strikeouts and a 1.308 WHIP.

Overall as a Blue Jay, Stroman has gone 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA and 1.278 WHIP across 789.2 innings pitched. 

Related

    Dodgers Among Teams Interested in Syndergaard

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Among Teams Interested in Syndergaard

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Gregor Chisholm: The Jays’ deadline dealing should be all about trading an arm for, well, more arms

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    Gregor Chisholm: The Jays’ deadline dealing should be all about trading an arm for, well, more arms

    Gregor Chisholm
    via thestar.com

    Troy Tulowitzki announces his retirement

    Toronto Blue Jays logo
    Toronto Blue Jays

    Troy Tulowitzki announces his retirement

    Bluebird Banter
    via Bluebird Banter

    Giants Unlikely to Trade MadBum

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giants Unlikely to Trade MadBum

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com