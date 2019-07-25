Marcus Stroman Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Telling Teams They Plan to Extend SP

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Toronto Blue Jays have thrown a curveball to teams pursuing a trade for Marcus Stroman.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Jays have told teams interested in trading for the starting pitcher that the team might decide to extend Stroman rather than trade him.

"Unclear if this is a [real] possibility or a negotiating tactic," Martino added.

Clarity on where Toronto stands will have to come on or before MLB's July 31 trade deadline.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post shed more light on the situation earlier Thursday:

"Stroman, an All-Star for the first time, is generally viewed within the industry as the most likely top starter to be traded before Wednesday's deadline. The 28-year-old does not become a free agent until after the 2020 season. But the Blue Jays recognize his value may never be higher: He is having his best season (2.96 ERA) at a time when the field of high-end available starters is small and many contenders are searching for rotation help—hence, it is a seller's market."

Sherman listed the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies and "several other contenders" as teams looking to upgrade their rotations before the deadline.

For what it's worth, Stroman has made no secret of liking the idea that he could play for his hometown Yankees—he grew up on Long Island—telling reporters ahead of a Jays-Yankees series in June, "I'm built for this."

More recently, Stroman "liked" a tweet of MLB Network's Jon Heyman Thursday that outlined the Yankees' "exchanging names" in talks for him.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the Yankees had a "significant scouting presence" at Stroman's start against the Detroit Tigers on July 19 as did the Boston Red Sox. That night, Stroman tossed seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Stroman has spent all five of his major league seasons in Toronto. This season aside, he has been most impressive in 2017 when he posted a 13-9 record to go with a 3.09 ERA, 164 strikeouts and a 1.308 WHIP.

Overall as a Blue Jay, Stroman has gone 47-45 with a 3.76 ERA and 1.278 WHIP across 789.2 innings pitched.