Giants' Sterling Shepard Being Evaluated for Concussion After Loss vs. Cowboys

Michael Owens/Associated Press

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard is under evaluation for a possible concussion following Sunday's 35-17 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, according to the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.



Giants head coach Pat Shurmur addressed Shepard's situation.

"He's getting tested," he said. "He has to go through some of the testing. It appears he might be in the protocol here. Each guy is different, as you know. We'll just have to see how it goes."

Shepard had previously been diagnosed with a fractured thumb during their first week of training camp, the team announced on July 25.

Shepard healed in time for Week 1 against the Cowboys and recorded six receptions for 42 yards on seven targets.

The 26-year-old stepped into the No. 1 receiver role in New York after Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March. Subsequently, the team gave him a four-year contract extension in April worth up to $41 million.

Shepard has played all 16 games in two out of three seasons since the Giants drafted him in the second round (No. 40 overall) in 2016. In 2017, he was kept to 11 out of 16 games due to an ankle injury and migraines.

Last season was the Oklahoma product's most productive yet, as he had 872 yards and four touchdowns on 66 receptions.

Should Shepard miss any game time, the Giants will have to lean on Evan Engram and Cody Latimer as their two best pass-catchers with Golden Tate serving his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.