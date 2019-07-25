Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Not on Team Plane as Training Camp Holdout Looms

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly not on the team's plane that is taking players to training camp Thursday as a potential contract holdout looms.

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported the news, though she noted it's possible Elliott will fly himself to Los Angeles. The Cowboys are hosting their training camp in Oxnard, a city just outside of L.A.

Elliott is scheduled to make $3.9 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract this season. He is under contract for 2020 at $9.1 million after the Cowboys exercised their fifth-year option.

