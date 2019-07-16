Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Under Investigation by Police for Alleged Battery

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed it's investigating Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for alleged battery after a confrontation with a security guard in May.

TMZ Sports reported Kyle Johnson, the security guard, contacted the department and asked them to open a criminal investigation.

Video of the altercation that previously leaked shows Elliott getting in the face of a security guard and knocking him over after he backed into a barricade. Elliott is then led away by the woman he was with before being placed in handcuffs by police officers at the event.

The NFL announced last month that they would not suspend Elliott for the incident, for which the Cowboys star has apologized.

"Earlier today, I met with the Commissioner to share with him what occurred in Las Vegas and what I have learned from that incident," Elliott wrote on Twitter. "I've worked hard to make better decisions and to live up to the high standards that are expected of me. I failed to do that here and I made a poor decision. I apologized to Kyle Johnson at the time and I meant it.

"I need to work harder to ensure I do not put myself in compromised situations in the future. I am rededicating myself to use all of the resources that the league has made available. But in the end, it is up to me and I am determined not to be in this position again."

Johnson told officers at the time he did not want to press charges and was looking only for an apology. However, he changed his mind and said on July 12 he would pursue charges. Elliott has accused Johnson of attempting to use the situation to extort him, though it's unclear if any civil lawsuit has been filed.