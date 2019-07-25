Wizards' CJ Miles to Undergo Surgery on Foot Injury; Return Timetable Unknown

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Washington Wizards forward CJ Miles will undergo surgery to address a stress fracture in his left foot, the team announced Thursday.

"Our medical team has done a fantastic job of proactively diagnosing CJ's condition and establishing a treatment protocol," general manager Tommy Sheppard said. "He will continue to be a positive influence on our team as he works through his rehab, and we're looking forward to getting him back on the court when he is healthy."

It's unclear when Miles will be back to full health, and the Wizards will update his timetable in approximately six weeks.

Washington acquired Miles on July 6 in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. Dwight Howard went the other way to end his Wizards tenure after one year.

The stress fracture apparently didn't stop Miles from participating in the team's youth basketball camp Tuesday. He reigned supreme in a game of knockout against some of the campers.

The timing of Miles' procedure could allow for him to return in time for the Wizards' 2019-20 opener. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported the regular season is slated to start Oct. 22.

The 32-year-old's availability is unlikely to change much for Washington with regard to the bigger picture. Team owner Ted Leonsis told reporters John Wall is likely to miss the entire year as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles.

After missing the playoffs, the Wizards seemed to accept their fate, doing little to strengthen their roster beyond filling out the roster with veteran rotation players such as Miles, Isaiah Thomas, Ish Smith and Davis Bertans.

Washington's best hope with Miles, a free agent next summer, is he plays well enough for the team to flip him ahead of the trade deadline.