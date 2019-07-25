Mike Tomlin, Steelers Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2021

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers watches his team during warm ups before the game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Raiders defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced an agreement Thursday with head coach Mike Tomlin on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 NFL season.

Tomlin, who became the storied franchise's 16th head coach in 2007, guided the team to a championship with a Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2021 season," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship."

                 

