Mike Tomlin, Steelers Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced an agreement Thursday with head coach Mike Tomlin on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 NFL season.

Tomlin, who became the storied franchise's 16th head coach in 2007, guided the team to a championship with a Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2021 season," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship."

