Report: Allen Hurns, Dolphins Agree to 1-Year, $3M Contract Post-Cowboys Release

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Veteran wide receiver Allen Hurns agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Miami Dolphins on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hurns spent the 2018 season with the Dallas Cowboys and caught 20 passes for 295 yards—both career lows—and two touchdowns.

His year ended on a low note as he underwent surgery for a broken fibula he suffered in Dallas' Wild Card Round victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Immediately turning his focus to 2019, he told NFL Network's Jane Slater he'd "be good to go by the beginning of the season."

Dallas opted to release Hurns in July rather than see out the final year of his contract. Slater reported the team attempted to rework his deal prior to cutting him:

Hurns eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards and had 10 touchdowns in 2015, forming a dynamic tandem with Allen Robinson. Both Hurns and Robinson have struggled since then, with injuries hitting Hurns particularly hard.

A persistent hamstring problem forced him to miss the final five games of 2016, and an ankle sprain kept him out for six games midway through 2017.

Hurns' various injuries don't point to any consistent problem, and his broken fibula was the kind of anomalous thing that doesn't warrant deeper analysis in terms of his durability. Having said that, it's fair to wonder how much all of that might impact his performance going forward.

The Cowboys signed Hurns in the hope he'd help fill the void left by Dez Bryant. Instead, Dallas traded a 2019 first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for Amari Cooper.

While that move ultimately worked out, the Cowboys wouldn't have been so desperate to improve the offense if Hurns was meeting expectations. That's the most concerning aspect from his lone campaign in Dallas. He had a great opportunity to become a No. 1 wideout again and struggled mightily.

One could argue Hurns' production was less an indictment of him than another referendum on offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. Dallas fired Linehan in January and promoted Kellen Moore from quarterbacks coach to take his place.

Hurns wasn't exactly an outlier on a team that finished 24th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders.

Perhaps he can bounce back with a fresh change of scenery.

The Dolphins are effectively in rebuilding mode, whether head coach Brian Flores wants to call it that or not. With little hope of challenging for the playoffs in 2019, Miami might as well take a flier on Hurns to see whether he can outplay DeVante Parker or Kenny Stills.