WWE Rumors: Dolph Ziggler Won't Wrestle Shawn Michaels or Miz at SummerSlam

Dolph Ziggler is reportedly scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam, but not against the opponent most would expect.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri), Ziggler will not face The Miz or Shawn Michaels despite getting physical with them on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live. Meltzer did not name Ziggler's expected opponent.

Ziggler appeared on Miz TV on last week's episode of Raw and ran down The Miz, calling him a "company yes man" and suggesting that he had lost his edge. That led to The Miz attacking Ziggler and seemingly beginning a feud.

Then, on Tuesday's SmackDown, Ziggler interrupted the Miz TV segment involving Michaels and Miz. He was critical of Miz again and claimed that HBK was washed up. Ziggler attacked The Miz and laid out Michaels with a superkick.

That led to some speculation that Michaels could come out of retirement to face Ziggler, or that he would potentially be in Miz's corner for a match against Ziggler at SummerSlam.

Michaels' only match since WrestleMania 26 came last year at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, so it seemed like a long shot that he would return to the ring.

Ziggler vs. The Miz appeared to be the obvious match, but if Meltzer's report is correct, it is difficult to fathom who The Showoff could possibly face.

Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and Roman Reigns are among the big names who don't have a match scheduled for SummerSlam, but none of them have an issue with Ziggler currently.

Considering the fact that WWE is now two weeks deep into the Ziggler vs. Miz feud, perhaps there is some misdirection at play and that match will happen at SummerSlam after all.



