MLB Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz and Predictions for Top 2019 Players Available

With the MLB trade deadline approaching Wednesday, all is rather quiet around the league.

Much of that is to do with teams that were once thought to be sellers being on the rise in mid-July and are forcing themselves back into the playoff race.

The San Francisco Giants, for instance, have won 11 of their past 14 games and trail the National League Wild Card by 2.5 games.

In the American League, the Cleveland Indians are 9-4 since the All-Star break and are not only two games ahead in the wild-card race, but they also entered Wednesday night trailing the Minnesota Twins by 2.5 games in the NL Central.

That's not to say they still won't sell—although the Giants are more likely to change their minds—but it has slowed the market down.

Here are some of the top names and the latest rumors around them.

Madison Bumgarner

The Giants have a major decision to make on Madison Bumgarner after several teams had scouts watch the southpaw pitch Tuesday, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

Nightengale added that if the Giants were to move forward with trading the 29-year-old, it may not go over so well in the clubhouse.

The left-hander, who is 5-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 132 innings pitched, has a no-trade clause for eight contending teams, but he could waive it so that he would no longer be subject to a qualifying offer this winter when he becomes a free agent.

It also would not hurt his free-agency value if he were to pitch well in October.

Prediction: Stays with Giants.



Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman may be the best pitcher who gets moved at the deadline.

With the Toronto Blue Jays well out of any sort of playoff race, it makes the most sense to deal their most valuable assets.

The 28-year-old made his first All-Star team this season—but did not play because of an injury—and has a 3.06 ERA despite a 6-10 record. He also isn't a free agent until after the 2020 season, meaning anyone who trades for him will have him for all of next year too, making his value that much higher.

Stroman, a Long Island native, has previously seemed to prefer joining the New York Yankees, but that may be difficult considering the two teams play in the same division and the price tag will be higher.

The Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves have also inquired about the right-hander, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Prediction: Traded to Braves.

Mike Minor

With the Texas Rangers stuck at .500 entering Wednesday night, it is likely they will sell, and Mike Minor is having the kind of season that could give his team some good value in return.

Although the 31-year-old did not pitch well Wednesday afternoon, allowing five earned runs over six innings, his ERA is still at 3.00 for the season.

Like Stroman, Minor has another year before he is free-agent eligible. Two teams who have been linked to him include the Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network:

Prediction: Traded to Phillies.

Robbie Ray

The Arizona Diamondbacks are another team in an interesting position.

They entered Wednesday night just three games out of the NL Wild Card, but general manager Mike Hazen made some interesting comments Monday about not being World Series contenders:

It seems Hazen has already decided to sell, and Robbie Ray would be one of the team's more coveted players.

Per Morosi, the New York Yankees have contacted the D-backs about the 27-year-old. Arizona has also been scouting New York's Single-A games, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post.

Ray, a left-hander with a 3.95 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 123 innings, would be an ideal fit for the Yankees.

Prediction: Traded to Yankees.