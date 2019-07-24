Woj: Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Contract Richest in History for NBA Rookie

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 20: Zion Williamson is interviewed after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Ryan McGilloway/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson ended months of speculation when he announced Tuesday he signed with Jordan Brand. In the process, he made history.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williamson's endorsement deal is the largest annual shoe contract in NBA history. The New York Times' Adam Zagoria reported Tuesday the deal is worth $75 million over seven years.

The total fails to eclipse the agreement LeBron James inked with Nike in July 2003. Darren Rovell of ESPN reported at the time James signed for seven years and at least $90 million.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

