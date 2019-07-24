Woj: Zion Williamson's Jordan Brand Contract Richest in History for NBA Rookie

NBA Photos/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson ended months of speculation when he announced Tuesday he signed with Jordan Brand. In the process, he made history.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Williamson's endorsement deal is the largest annual shoe contract in NBA history. The New York Times' Adam Zagoria reported Tuesday the deal is worth $75 million over seven years.

The total fails to eclipse the agreement LeBron James inked with Nike in July 2003. Darren Rovell of ESPN reported at the time James signed for seven years and at least $90 million.

