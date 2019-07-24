Kawhi Leonard on Battle of LA Basketball: Clippers Have Been Better Than Lakers

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJuly 24, 2019

Paul George, left, and Kawhi Leonard attend a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Nearly three weeks after the native Southern California superstars shook up the NBA by teaming up with the Los Angeles Clippers, the dynamic duo makes its first public appearance. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had their introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday afternoon, and the reigning NBA Finals MVP rather bluntly addressed why he chose the Clippers over the crosstown Los Angeles Lakers.

"As far as the last few years, as far as a basketball standpoint, the Clippers have been better," Leonard said.

Leonard's observation was met with applause from George and others in the room.

Late on July 5, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, Leonard informed other teams he would sign with the Clippers. In a corresponding move, George was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Clippers.

    

