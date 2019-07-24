Addison Russell Demoted to Triple-A by Cubs After Willson Contreras' IL Return

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs optioned second baseman Addison Russell to their Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs, on Wednesday, the team announced.

Chicago demoted Russell to make room for Willson Contreras on the 25-man roster. Russell is batting .247 with six home runs and 16 RBI in 55 games this year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.