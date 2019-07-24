Phillies Trade Rumors: PHI Discussing Move for Indians SP Trevor Bauer

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 24, 2019

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue their fight for a playoff spot in the National League, their front office is exploring the trade market for pitching help. 

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Phillies have had discussions with the Cleveland Indians about Trevor Bauer

It's unclear what the Phillies would be willing to give up in a potential return for Bauer, but the Indians would likely be seeking someone who can make an immediate contribution to their team. 

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, it's "not out of the question [the Indians] would move Bauer, particularly if they acquired major league help in return."

The Indians are leading the American League wild-card standings and three games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Bauer has been their best pitcher this season with a 3.49 ERA and 179 strikeouts in an MLB-high 152.1 innings. 

Since Bauer is under team control for one more season, the Indians could use that as leverage in an attempt to drive up their asking price. They could also choose to keep the right-hander as they pursue a playoff spot this year and then examine trade possibilities during the offseason. 

Philadelphia is in dire need of rotation help down the stretch. Aaron Nola is the only Phillies starter with an ERA under 4.00. Their collective 4.53 ERA ranks 17th in MLB. 

The Phillies trail the St. Louis Cardinals by one game in the loss column for the second NL wild-card spot. They are only one game behind the Washington Nationals for the No. 1 wild-card slot. 

