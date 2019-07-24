Larry Scott: 2020, 2021 Pac-12 Conference Title Games Moving to Las Vegas

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Pac-12 is moving its conference football championship to Las Vegas.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott announced Wednesday the Oakland Raiders will host the event in their new football stadium for 2020 and 2021. The Pac-12 championship game has called Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home for the past five years.

"Highlighting and showcasing our programs on one of the biggest stages in a major destination market is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, universities and fans, and consistent with our mission to create the best possible experiences for student-athletes," Scott said Wednesday.

"We are excited to work with our new partners in the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International for these events."

Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported Tuesday the Pac-12 had identified the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers' new stadium in Inglewood, California, as the next destination. McMurphy followed up Wednesday to report "negotiations broke down last minute," leading to the choice of Vegas.

At the least, getting the Pac-12 title game out of Levi's Stadium is a smart move. The venue is widely disliked, and its location presented a tough sell for fans who might have wanted to buy conference championship tickets on impulse once their team got in.

The Associated Press' Greg Beacham believes Vegas will help address the latter issue:

The Raiders expect their new stadium in Sin City to be completed by July 2020.

The franchise will spend at least one more season in Oakland before relocating to Vegas, and the San Francisco Chronicle's Phil Matier reported the Raiders' lease agreement for the Oakland Coliseum includes an option that would cover the 2020 season as well.