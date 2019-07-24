Browns' Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Merchandise in Last 3 Months' Top Sellers

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady can brag about being the most popular player in the NFL, but the Cleveland Browns are gaining popularity across the country.

Per The Action Network's Darren Rovell, officially licensed merchandise sales for Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield rank in the top five of all NFL players from March through May:

Even with the Patriots entering 2019 looking to set an NFL record by winning their seventh Super Bowl, the Browns have been the talk of the league. Mayfield's ascent to superstardom as a rookie gave a franchise that had been a laughingstock for two decades its first glimmer of hope since returning to the league in 1999.

Adding Beckham, who has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in four of his first five seasons, only enhanced the optimism around Cleveland.

Fans have certainly taken notice of the Browns' two superstars by putting them among a star-studded group of players in total merchandise sales.

Cleveland will get to show off its new-look roster for the first time on Aug. 8 in a preseason contest against the Washington Redskins.