WWE Rumors: Hall of Famer Trish Stratus May Wrestle Charlotte at SummerSlam

WWE is reportedly planning a dream match within the women's division for the Aug. 11 SummerSlam event in Toronto.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is in talks with WWE to wrestle at SummerSlam, which is being held in her hometown.

If Stratus does agree to compete, her opponent could be Charlotte Flair, who doesn't currently have a match booked for SummerSlam.

On Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live, Charlotte lost to SmackDown Women's Championship No. 1 contender Ember Moon in quick fashion when champion Bayley provided a distraction, which suggests Charlotte will not be part of the title scene.

Later in the night, The Queen was incredulous during a promo and demanded to have a match at SummerSlam:

Charlotte said she would face someone better than Moon and prove that she is the "greatest female Superstar of all time."

Flair also vowed to be the "Queen of all eras" on Twitter:

All of that seems to support the notion that a Charlotte vs. Trish match could be in the offing. In terms of accomplishments, it can be argued that Flair and Stratus are the two greatest women's wrestlers WWE has ever seen.

Charlotte holds the all-time record in WWE with eight Women's title reigns, while Stratus is second on the list with seven.

They have also both been part of some significant firsts in WWE history. Trish became the first woman to main event Raw when she faced Lita in 2004, while Charlotte became the first woman to main event a WWE main roster pay-per-view when she took on Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell 2016.

While Charlotte is firmly in her prime at 33 years of age, the 43-year-old Stratus wrestles on only special occasions.

Trish's most recent matches were in October, as she teamed with Lita to beat Mickie James and Alicia Fox at Evolution and then took part in a 10-woman tag team match the next night on Raw. Her last singles match was technically in 2011 against Vickie Guerrero, but she hasn't had a truly intensive singles bout since facing Lita at Unforgiven 2006.

Facing an elite athlete like Flair would be a true test for Stratus and a match that would undoubtedly go over well in Toronto given Trish's ties to the city.

