Seahawks Rumors: Bobby Wagner to Report, Will Be 'Cautious' Amid Contract Talks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2019

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are expecting star linebacker Bobby Wagner to report Wednesday for the start of training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, Rapoport added the five-time Pro Bowler "may not put himself in harm's way" and will be "cautious" during workouts as he aims to secure a long-term extension.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Predicting This Year's Fantasy Breakouts 💪

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Predicting This Year's Fantasy Breakouts 💪

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Can the Chiefs Offense Be the Greatest Ever?

    @MikeFreemanNFL says Kansas City could be primed for a historic season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Can the Chiefs Offense Be the Greatest Ever?

    @MikeFreemanNFL says Kansas City could be primed for a historic season

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Under-the-Radar Camp Battles

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Under-the-Radar Camp Battles

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Adrian Peterson Deep in Debt

    Star RB was 'taken advantage of by those he trusted'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Adrian Peterson Deep in Debt

    Star RB was 'taken advantage of by those he trusted'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report