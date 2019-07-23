Seahawks Rumors: Bobby Wagner to Report, Will Be 'Cautious' Amid Contract Talks

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are expecting star linebacker Bobby Wagner to report Wednesday for the start of training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, Rapoport added the five-time Pro Bowler "may not put himself in harm's way" and will be "cautious" during workouts as he aims to secure a long-term extension.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

