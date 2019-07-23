Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax to Be Honored with Statue at Renovated Dodger Stadium

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Sandy Koufax is one of the most legendary pitchers in MLB history. So legendary, in fact, that he's getting a statue outside of Dodgers Stadium.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Koufax's statue will be the second one outside of Dodgers Stadium and is "expected to be unveiled next year, in what the team is calling a new entertainment plaza beyond center field. The Dodgers plan to move the Jackie Robinson statue, installed two years ago on the reserve level, to the entertainment plaza, flanking the Koufax statue."

The 83-year-old Koufax is a Hall of Famer, three-time NL Cy Young winner, three-time champion, two-time World Series MVP and was the 1963 NL MVP. He finished his 12-year career 165-87 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and an incredible 2,396 strikeouts in 2,324.1 innings.

He also threw four no-hitters and a perfect game.

He retired at the age of 30, and were it not for the potential long-term effects of arthritis in his pitching elbow, he potentially would have posted far gaudier numbers. Regardless, he turned many a batter to stone in his epic career, making it only fitting that he'll be immortalized in statue form.