Cowboys Rumors: Amari Cooper in 'No Rush' for New Contract, Will Report to Camp

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper is heading into the final year of his contract, but he's in "no rush" to sign an extension and is expected to report to training camp, according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports.

Cooper reportedly plans to wait for receivers like Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and Tyreek Hill to get extensions to "raise the market" for his eventual new contract, per Robinson.

Thomas is also heading into free agency after this season, but the New Orleans Saints are reportedly willing to make him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Although Hill is a bigger question mark due to off-field concerns, the Chiefs "remain interested" in an extension for him as well, according to Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Jones has two years remaining on his contract, but he's been looking to get a new deal befitting one of the league's best receivers. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, it's become the Atlanta Falcons' "most pressing priority."

With three top receivers likely to get new deals soon, it will raise the value of receivers across the entire NFL.

Cooper hasn't been as consistent as Jones, Thomas or Hill, but he is coming off a big second half of the 2018 season. He totaled 53 catches for 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns in only nine games after the Oakland Raiders traded him to the Cowboys, earning his third Pro Bowl selection in four years.

The 25-year-old is also already getting a nice raise this year courtesy of his fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Per Spotrac, he will make $13.9 million in 2019 after making $22.7 million over his first four years combined.

That could allow Cooper to remain patient as he seeks a new deal before he hits free agency in 2020.