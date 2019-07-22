76ers' Tobias Harris Reportedly Withdraws from Team USA Ahead of FIBA World Cup

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Tobias Harris has become the latest player to withdraw from Team USA basketball ahead of the FIBA World Cup, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The forward reportedly wants to focus on the upcoming season with the Philadelphia 76ers after signing a five-year, $180 million contract this offseason to remain with the team.

The Los Angeles Clippers traded Harris to the Sixers in the middle of the 2018-19 season. This summer gives him the opportunity to grow with his teammates and help build the squad into a legitimate title contender.

On the other hand, his departure from the United States roster continues a trend of notable players dropping out from the initial team.

Anthony Davis, James Harden, Bradley Beal, CJ McCollum and Eric Gordon have already withdrawn after being selected to the initial 20-man team, as Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports noted. Rookie Zion Williamson has also withdrawn from the USA Select Team, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

There is still plenty of talent on the roster, especially with Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton reaffirming their commitment to the team Monday, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. With Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry and Donovan Mitchell also on the current roster, Team USA's backcourt remains loaded.

Even without Harris and the other top players, the United States should still be favored to win its third straight World Cup title.