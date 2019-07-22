Dirk Nowitzki Says 'Crazy' NBA Free Agency Is 'Good for the Business'

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Dirk Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks, but he still seemed to enjoy a wild NBA offseason in which many notable stars were on the move.

"I can't remember a time in my 20-year career when so many top players have changed teams. It was a crazy summer, but it's good for the business," Nowitzki told Omnisport (h/t Yahoo Sports). "There's been a lot of media coverage, and it will be a crazy season. There's a lot going on."

Although the 41-year-old retired after this past season, he still followed all the transactions from the past few weeks while he was in Europe.

The offseason was filled with notable moves as key free agents such as Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving all changed teams. Several blockbuster trades also took place, like Anthony Davis going to the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook heading to the Houston Rockets.

Six of the 15 players selected to All-NBA teams and eight All-Stars from last season have already changed teams. That doesn't even include big names like Jimmy Butler and Chris Paul, who remain impact players.

Unsurprisingly, nonstop coverage has accompanied these moves during a time at which the league is usually going through a quiet period.

The movement has also created a lot more excitement for the upcoming season with so many teams believing they have a chance to compete for a title after improving their roster. This is a much different attitude than when the Golden State Warriors were the assumed favorites for the past few years.

Nowitzki might no longer be playing, but he knows the league is in good hands after an exciting few weeks.