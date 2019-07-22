Bradley Beal to Receive 3-Year, $111M Wizards Contract Extension Offer on Friday

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards are expected to offer Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million extension Friday, a maximum offer on the first allowable day to extend, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Beal will have until Oct. 21 to sign the deal, although he will likely wait to make a decision.

"We haven't even gone there yet," Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Monday, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. "There hasn't been a decision to make as of yet. When we get there, we'll actually start thinking about it more seriously."

