Bradley Beal to Receive 3-Year, $111M Wizards Contract Extension Offer on Friday

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2019

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after he made a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won 135-128. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards are expected to offer Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million extension Friday, a maximum offer on the first allowable day to extend, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Beal will have until Oct. 21 to sign the deal, although he will likely wait to make a decision.  

"We haven't even gone there yet," Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, said Monday, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. "There hasn't been a decision to make as of yet. When we get there, we'll actually start thinking about it more seriously."

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

