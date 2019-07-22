Report: Wizards' Bradley Beal Withdraws from 2019 FIBA World Cup for Team USA

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has become the latest United States player to withdraw from the 2019 FIBA World Cup, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. 

Haynes said Beal is skipping the tournament due to the "birth of his child in late August/early September."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

