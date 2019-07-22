Francisco Lindor Urges MLB to Extend Nets After 3-Year-Old Boy Hit by Foul Ball

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland's Francisco Lindor hit a line-drive foul ball during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals that struck a three-year-old boy, sending the child to the hospital.

Lindor said after the game that he wants to see Progressive Field and the rest of MLB's ballparks extend the netting beyond the two dugouts, per ESPN:

"I encourage every MLB team to put the nets all the way down. I know it's all about the fans' experience of interacting with players, and I completely get that. You want to have that interaction with the fans, getting autographs and stuff, but at the end of the day, we want to make sure everybody comes out of this game healthy, and we got to do something about it.

"Everybody feels bad. And if we can put the nets a little bit further down, I think it would be a lot better."

Lindor was shaken up by the situation.

"It stinks, man," he said. "You don't want to get nobody hurt. I have heard the kid is doing well. He's in the hospital. He's getting checked, and all I know is he's in stable condition and he's doing good. In a way, that makes me happy, but it stinks. You don't want that to happen to anybody, especially a little kid."

