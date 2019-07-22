Surprise NBA Teams You'll Love to Watch Next Season

1 of 5

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

These teams will be fun to watch, but there's nothing surprising about that:

Dallas Mavericks: Reigning Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic is set for his encore. This time, he'll bring Kristaps Porzingis back on stage with him.

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic is fresh off a playoff run in which he averaged 25.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks. He posted a top-20 single-postseason box plus/minus. Oh, and he's 24 years old. Development from Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris should make the Nuggets even more fun. Wild card Michael Porter Jr. adds a ton of intrigue, as well.

Golden State Warriors: How will Stephen Curry and D'Angelo Russell coexist? Will we get to see 2016 Curry again with Kevin Durant gone and Klay Thompson on the shelf?

Houston Rockets: There's some familiarity between James Harden and Russell Westbrook, but these two are significantly different players than they were when paired up on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Seven years later, Harden and Russ have worked their way up to 10th and second place, respectively, in career usage. Westbrook has the highest single-season usage of all time. Harden is in second.

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard can become the first player in NBA history to land three Finals MVPs on three different teams. Having Paul George around will help in that quest.

Los Angeles Lakers: Even at 34 years old, LeBron James could have a chance to reassert his claim to the title of world's best player. Last season on a team loaded with young talent, LeBron averaged around 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. With Anthony Davis around, he will face far less defensive attention.

Milwaukee Bucks: As long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is around and in his prime, the Bucks will probably be a perennial #LeaguePassAlert.

New Orleans Pelicans: We've never seen anything quite like Zion Williamson's combination of size and explosiveness. And new team president David Griffin surrounded him with a strong supporting cast including Derrick Favors, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and incumbent Jrue Holiday, among others.

Philadelphia 76ers: Philly appears intent on playing a little more old-school this season, signing Al Horford to play power forward alongside Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons remains must-see TV in transition. Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson round out a jumbo (both in terms of size and price tag) starting five.