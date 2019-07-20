Video: Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Crushes 1st Career Grand Slam vs. Tigers

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with his glove tucked inside his uniform, walks off the field after a rain delay was called during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The show Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put on during the Home Run Derby was just a sign of things to come.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman crushed his first career grand slam in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park to tie the contest at five. He had no trouble turning on a 96 mph sinker in the lower half of the zone from Gregory Soto and sent it over the wall in left-center field.

Blue Jays fans are excited about the future despite their team's 37-62 record, as evidenced by the fact there were plenty of them in attendance in Detroit to watch the youngster's grand slam.

It was Guerrero's ninth home run of the season and first since he lost a thrilling Home Run Derby to Pete Alonso. While Alonso won the competition's head-to-head format, it was Guerrero who drilled 91 long balls throughout the three rounds compared to 57 from the New York Mets first baseman.

Guerrero now has a grand slam to add to his resume, and there are surely plenty more to come as he continues his major league career. 

