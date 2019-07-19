CC Sabathia: Aaron Boone's Rant at Rays vs. Yankees Umpire 'A 10 out of 10'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made headlines Thursday for an epic rant aimed at home-plate umpire Brennan Miller, and veteran pitcher CC Sabathia was appreciative.

"That was legendary," Sabathia said on ESPN's Get Up!. "That was a 10 out of 10."

Boone took issue with the rookie umpire during Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays and responded with a profanity-laced tirade in the second inning, where he referred to his own players as "savages" (warning: NSFW language):

Here's the sequence that led to Boone's ejection: Brett Gardner was called out on strikes, and "he returned to the dugout and started slamming his bat around the dugout—nine times against the bat rack and eight times against the dugout roof," according to the Associated Press (h/t Dom Calicchio of Fox News).

And here's what happened next, per Calicchio:

Meanwhile, Boone was shouting to the umpire, complaining that the third strike to Gardner was outside.

"I heard you, Aaron," a clearly peeved Miller shouted back, as a microphone caught the entire interaction.

Boone then ran out and got into the umpire's face, accusing the ump of not being particularly sharp with his ball-and-strike calls.

"My guys are f--king savages in that f--king box, right? And you're having a piece of s--t start to this game. I feel bad for you, but f--king get better," Boone said. "Tighten it up right now, OK?"

The team gave Boone the "championship belt" after the game, according to Sabathia, an honor usually bestowed to the player who had the biggest impact on a win.

The Yanks won both games of the doubleheader after Boone's seventh ejection as Yankees manager.

Cop New Merch from the Exclusive Mariano x B/R World Tour Collab