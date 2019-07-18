Tim Tebow Spends $2.9M on House in Florida's Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

ALLENTOWN, PA - MAY 02: Tim Tebow #15 of the Syracuse Mets in action during a AAA minor league baseball game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on May 1, 2019 at Coca Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Tim Tebow might be grinding his way on the MLB minor league circuit, but he'll be able to retreat to the comfort of a multimillion-dollar home on his off days. 

Karen Brune Mathis of the Jacksonville Daily Record reported Tebow purchased a house June 28 at Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida for $2.9 million.

The residence totals nearly 8,300 square feet and boasts five bedrooms, a home theater, a saltwater pool and a wine room.

This is the second time Tebow has bought a home at Glen Kernan, spending $1.4 million in July 2014. According to Mathis, that property is still listed in his name.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, Tebow earned just under $9.7 million from his NFL career, per Spotrac. ESPN hired him in December 2013 and he continues to work in an on-air role with the company, largely with SEC Network.

Tebow continues to pursue his dream of playing in MLB as well, though he's batting just .157 with a .253 slugging percentage in 73 games for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.

Related

    Can the Mets Pull Off a Miracle Run to October?

    4 things they must do to have a shot at the playoffs

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Can the Mets Pull Off a Miracle Run to October?

    4 things they must do to have a shot at the playoffs

    SNY
    via SNY

    Price Says Eckersley Feud Is 'Trash' After Remarks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Price Says Eckersley Feud Is 'Trash' After Remarks

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Alonso’s Blast Was the Mets' Longest in the Statcast Era

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Alonso’s Blast Was the Mets' Longest in the Statcast Era

    Amazin' Avenue
    via Amazin' Avenue

    Why Mariano Rivera Is Two Hall of Famers in One

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Why Mariano Rivera Is Two Hall of Famers in One

    Sam Miller
    via ESPN.com