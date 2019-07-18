Tim Tebow Spends $2.9M on House in Florida's Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Tim Tebow might be grinding his way on the MLB minor league circuit, but he'll be able to retreat to the comfort of a multimillion-dollar home on his off days.

Karen Brune Mathis of the Jacksonville Daily Record reported Tebow purchased a house June 28 at Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida for $2.9 million.

The residence totals nearly 8,300 square feet and boasts five bedrooms, a home theater, a saltwater pool and a wine room.

This is the second time Tebow has bought a home at Glen Kernan, spending $1.4 million in July 2014. According to Mathis, that property is still listed in his name.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, Tebow earned just under $9.7 million from his NFL career, per Spotrac. ESPN hired him in December 2013 and he continues to work in an on-air role with the company, largely with SEC Network.

Tebow continues to pursue his dream of playing in MLB as well, though he's batting just .157 with a .253 slugging percentage in 73 games for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.