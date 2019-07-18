JR Smith Rumors: Bucks to Meet with Veteran Free Agent After Cavs Release

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

JR Smith's free-agent tour will reportedly begin by having a meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Smith and the Bucks will sit down together in Milwaukee on Thursday.

