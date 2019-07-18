JR Smith Rumors: Bucks to Meet with Veteran Free Agent After Cavs Release

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 18, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 132-130. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

JR Smith's free-agent tour will reportedly begin by having a meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Smith and the Bucks will sit down together in Milwaukee on Thursday. 

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    NBA Superstar Duos Voting Results

    You guys voted LeBron and AD as the top duo 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Superstar Duos Voting Results

    You guys voted LeBron and AD as the top duo 🏆

    Straw Poll
    via Straw Poll

    TMZ: Nike Countersues Kawhi for 'Klaw' Logo Copyright Claim

    NBA logo
    NBA

    TMZ: Nike Countersues Kawhi for 'Klaw' Logo Copyright Claim

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Jaxson Hayes Stole Zion's Spotlight at Summer League

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaxson Hayes Stole Zion's Spotlight at Summer League

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's Chase for All-Time Minutes Played

    He may have to play into his 40s, but James could finish his career leading the NBA in both regular-season and playoff minutes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's Chase for All-Time Minutes Played

    He may have to play into his 40s, but James could finish his career leading the NBA in both regular-season and playoff minutes

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report