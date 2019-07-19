NBA Superstars Who Will Be on Trade Watch by Next Season's Deadline

0 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Another star is always on the verge of being traded in the NBA. Even if he needs to come out of nowhere, the league always has a next man up.

This summer alone is proof. The New Orleans Pelicans shipped Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Oklahoma City Thunder dealt Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder and Houston Rockets swapped Russell Westbrook for Chris Paul and draft considerations.

Who's got next?

History tells us it will be someone. However, this round of "But Who?!?" feels a little different. So many stars have changed teams over the past year that the Association is beginning to run low on breakup candidates.

People outside Milwaukee want Giannis Antetokounmpo to be part of the calculus, but we're at least one year away from that being a genuine talking point. Pick another top-30ish player at random, and he likely either recently moved teams or signed a new extension. Those players are usually off-limits in these conversations.

The next batch of bigwigs to monitor ahead of next year's trade deadline is not populated exclusively by breaking points that have been a long time coming. It also includes recently moved players and some with feasible paths to the chopping block before February.