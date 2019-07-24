Way-Too-Early NBA Head Coach Hot Seat Predictions

1 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans hired Alvin Gentry in 2015 to get them over the hump after a 45-win season culminated in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

His job description has changed several times since then, as has the organization at large. Jrue Holiday is the only Pelicans player with a tenure as long as Gentry's. Anthony Davis forced his way out. DeMarcus Cousins came and went. General manager Dell Demps, who hired Gentry, was axed in February before David Griffin eventually took over basketball operations.

Oh, and the Pels nabbed this year's No. 1 pick, Zion Williamson, who will presumably be their next franchise player. His development will mean more to Gentry's fate than anything, but the coach must also prove capable of maturing the club's other youngsters (including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes) while maximizing the return on their investments in veterans Derrick Favors and JJ Redick.

The good news is Gentry has Griffin in his corner (for now, at least). The pair previously worked together on the Phoenix Suns, and Griffin already announced New Orleans has picked up its team option on Gentry's contract for the 2020-21 campaign.

"We couldn't be happier to extend our relationship with Alvin," Griffin said. "He is exactly the right coach at the right time for this franchise."

But what happens if the Pelicans stumble out of the gate? Or worse, what if Williamson can't get himself going?

New Orleans, which has one winning record over Gentry's four seasons, took an aggressive approach to its post-AD transition. The club will want to see results from that effort, be that wins, developmental progress or, ideally, both. If that doesn't happen, the 64-year-old coach could be a convenient fall guy.