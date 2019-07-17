Report: Phillies GM Matt Klentak, Pres. Andy MacPhail Agreed to New Contracts

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies general manager Matt Klentak and president Andy MacPhail reportedly agreed to new contracts that have not been announced by the club.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported Klentak signed a three-year agreement that will take him through the 2022 season in March. MacPhail, meanwhile, is under contract through 2021 after signing a three-year extension back in 2017.

Klentak has been the Phillies' general manager since October 2015. He helped the club get out of a haze of financially strapped mediocrity while building the club through draft picks and trades.

It set the stage for a massive winter where Philly brought in Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and others via free agency and J.T. Realmuto and Jean Segura via trade.

The Phillies are 49-46, sitting in third place in the NL East chase.

MacPhail is an MLB front office veteran with decades of experience who also joined the Phillies in 2015. His and Klentak's vision has helped turn Philly into a vibrant baseball city again, though the club has fallen short of division-winning expectations.

It's unclear why the Phillies chose to keep the contract extensions secret. Whereas player contract details are leaked regularly, there is more secrecy regarding the deals given to executives—perhaps because there is less public interest.

However, it's probably good news for Phillies fans to know the architects of their current roster are here to stay.