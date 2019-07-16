Kevin Durant Joined Nets Because of System, Style of Play, GM Sean Marks Says

Harry How/Getty Images

To hear Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks tell it, Kevin Durant joined his team because of an affinity for the way it plays on the court.

Marks appeared on WFAN on Tuesday and revealed that Durant said (h/t ESPN.com): "I love the system. I love how you guys play. I see how hard you guys play ... you were never out of games. We could never take you guys lightly."

