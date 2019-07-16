Kevin Durant Joined Nets Because of System, Style of Play, GM Sean Marks Says

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors smiles at his bench in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Harry How/Getty Images

To hear Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks tell it, Kevin Durant joined his team because of an affinity for the way it plays on the court.

Marks appeared on WFAN on Tuesday and revealed that Durant said (h/t ESPN.com): "I love the system. I love how you guys play. I see how hard you guys play ... you were never out of games. We could never take you guys lightly."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

