Video: Zack Wheeler Talks Shoulder Injury and Return Timetable Amid Trade Rumors

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is on the injured list with right shoulder fatigue, and Wheeler downplayed the injury to reporters Tuesday.

"I mean, it doesn't really scare me," Wheeler said, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "We got an MRI, and it came back pretty much clean besides that. So, I'm just happy it's nothing structural, and [I] can deal with what I got and be back in a short amount of time."

However, Wheeler declined to set a hard timeline for his return.

The Mets placed Wheeler on the 10-day injured list on Monday, but the move is retroactive to Friday.

The 29-year-old last started prior to the All-Star break on July 7—an 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in which he gave up six earned runs across five innings. Overall this season, Wheeler has posted a 4.69 ERA and 6-6 record.

Wheeler is coming off of his best season yet in 2018—tallying career-bests in record (12-7), ERA (3.31) and WHIP (1.124). The fact that he is one year removed from his best production after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015 which cost him the 2015 and 2016 seasons bodes well for the Mets' ability to trade Wheeler.

However, this latest injury could throw a wrench in those presumed plans.

On Friday, according to Newsday's Tim Healey, New York general manager Brodie Van Wagenen disclosed that "moving expiring contracts is more of a focus" for the 42-51 Mets prior to the deadline. With that context, it's relevant that Wheeler will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"Now, even if the best-case scenario plays out—he starts as soon as possible, pitches again five days later and shows he is healthy and able—this IL stint will instill a degree of doubt in teams interested in acquiring Wheeler, a blow to the Mets’ hopes of maximizing the value of their expiring contracts," Healey wrote Monday.

In the short-term, according to MLB.com, Steven Matz is expected to step in for Wheeler as New York's starter Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins.