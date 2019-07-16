MLB Trade Rumors: Royals in 'Sell Mode,' Billy Hamilton, Lucas Duda Available

MLB Trade Rumors: Royals in 'Sell Mode,' Billy Hamilton, Lucas Duda AvailableJuly 16, 2019
The Kansas City Royals have started the season 33-62, falling 26.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and 20.5 games out in the Wild Card race.
The Royals are out of the postseason picture, in other words, and are now ready to be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
After trading Martin Maldonado last night, the Royals are in sell mode. According to a source, the focus over the next two weeks will be moving Billy Hamilton, Jake Diekman, Lucas Duda and Ian Kennedy.
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
More on the Royals: according to a source, Jorge Soler might be available at the right price, but as far as Whit Merrifield, KC “would have to be blown away” to trade him and his team-friendly contract. Feeling around the league is Merrifield is staying put.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
