MLB Trade Rumors: Royals in 'Sell Mode,' Billy Hamilton, Lucas Duda Available

The Kansas City Royals have started the season 33-62, falling 26.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and 20.5 games out in the Wild Card race.

The Royals are out of the postseason picture, in other words, and are now ready to be sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

