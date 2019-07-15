NBA 2K20 Player Ratings: LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard Top New Rankings

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The King still reigns supreme.

Even though Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to their first championship in franchise history and Giannis Antetokounmpo won the league MVP, LeBron James is still the top-rated player in the NBA 2K franchise.

NBA 2K20 revealed the ratings of the top 20 players on a Twitter livestream on Monday, and James checked in just ahead of Leonard, Antetokounmpo and the rest of the field.

1. LeBron James, 97 overall

2. Kawhi Leonard, 97

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, 96

4. Kevin Durant, 96

5. James Harden, 96

6. Stephen Curry, 95

7. Anthony Davis, 94

8. Paul George, 93

9. Damian Lillard, 92

10. Joel Embiid, 91

11. Kyrie Irving, 91

12. Nikola Jokic, 90

13. Russell Westbrook, 90

14. Klay Thompson, 89

15. Karl-Anthony Towns, 89

16. Jimmy Butler, 88

17. Kemba Walker, 88

18. Donovan Mitchell, 88

19. Rudy Gobert, 88

20. Blake Griffin, 88

