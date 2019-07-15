Report: Rockets Fined $25K for Owner Comments on Russell Westbrook Trade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 15: Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta leaves the court after the game against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center on March 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NBA fined Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta for comments he made regarding Russell Westbrook prior to the Rockets finalizing their trade to acquire the eight-time All-Star, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Houston had agreed to send Chris Paul and a package of draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Westbrook. Shortly after the news broke, Fertitta spoke about Westbrook's imminent arrival with Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston:

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Cuban Fined $50K for Meeting Leak

    Cuban: 'I appreciate the irony of [ESPN] reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cuban Fined $50K for Meeting Leak

    Cuban: 'I appreciate the irony of [ESPN] reporting on a fine that someone should, but won’t, get fined for leaking to you'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Brandon Clarke Wins Summer League MVP 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Brandon Clarke Wins Summer League MVP 🏆

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Rockets Resisting Iguodala Trade Due to Luxury Tax

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Report: Rockets Resisting Iguodala Trade Due to Luxury Tax

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Top Landing Spots for JR Smith

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Top Landing Spots for JR Smith

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report