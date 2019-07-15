Report: Rockets Fined $25K for Owner Comments on Russell Westbrook Trade

Report: Rockets Fined $25K for Owner Comments on Russell Westbrook TradeJuly 15, 2019
The NBA fined Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta for comments he made regarding Russell Westbrook prior to the Rockets finalizing their trade to acquire the eight-time All-Star, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Houston had agreed to send Chris Paul and a package of draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Westbrook. Shortly after the news broke, Fertitta spoke about Westbrook's imminent arrival with Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston:
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
#Rockets owner @TilmanJFertitta on his franchise landing Russell Westbrook in a deal that sends Chris Paul to OKC: https://t.co/LDYbeUxZpB
