Report: Rockets Fined $25K for Owner Comments on Russell Westbrook Trade

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NBA fined Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta for comments he made regarding Russell Westbrook prior to the Rockets finalizing their trade to acquire the eight-time All-Star, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Houston had agreed to send Chris Paul and a package of draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Westbrook. Shortly after the news broke, Fertitta spoke about Westbrook's imminent arrival with Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

