Gary Patterson Reveals Reasoning for Game Plan vs. Wisconsin in 2011 Rose Bowl

David Kent/Associated Press

The TCU Horned Frogs were in the Mountain West Conference during the 2010 season, but that didn't stop them from capping off an undefeated campaign with a 21-19 victory over the Big Ten's Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.

To hear TCU head coach Gary Patterson tell it during Big 12 media days (via RedditCFB), the fact then-Wisconsin offensive coordinator Paul Chryst had his eyes on the same position with the Texas Longhorns didn't help the Badgers' cause:

"So Wisconsin goes into the Rose Bowl, their offensive coordinator and the offensive coordinator at Boise State were both vying for the offensive coordinator at Texas. So do you think you can just get the offensive coordinator at Texas job by running for 300 yards and not throwing the football and just pounding TCU? Probably not. So I took into consideration, the more I read the papers, the more I listened, that they would probably try to play action and do more. So we played to our advantage until the last drive. We had them locked, incomplete, 2nd-and-10, well now that plays the advantage of a smaller TCU team."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.