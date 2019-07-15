SEC Media Days 2019: Highlights, Comments and Reaction from Monday

"If we could change behaviors without penalties, I'm sure we would," Sankey said. "But we have different types of penalties for all kinds of behaviors, and that's a particularly dangerous play which merits that severe accountability."
SEC Media Days 2019: Highlights, Comments and Reaction from MondayJuly 15, 2019
The SEC media days began Monday, with Missouri, Florida and LSU opening the proceedings.
Before the teams and their select representatives made their appearances, however, the event opened with a new commercial from the conference:
Missouri was the first team on the schedule, and new quarterback Kelly Bryant—who transferred from Clemson—spoke about his decision to join the Tigers.
Rocco DiSangro @RoccoDiSangro
"That was one of the schools I wanted to go to out of high school." Kelly Bryant says that Auburn was one of the first schools to contact him when he put his name in the transfer portal. The former Clemson QB says he meshed well with Gus Malzahn, but decided on Missouri. https://t.co/t2uT3cdZYW
Missouri didn't have any players leave, however, despite being hit with a postseason ban this season.
"I didn't want to play for anybody else," senior linebacker Cale Garrett said at the podium, per John Adams of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "We have guys who have been together for four or five years, guys who have been through a lot together."
"I think they drew a line in the sand and said this is what we're going to do in 2019 as a team together, and they stood by it," head coach Barry Odom added about not losing any players through the transfer portal, per the Tennessean. "That's a close, close group, and I think those opportunities that were presented to us are going to help us as we get down into the fall into the season."
Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators were up next, and as always, Mullen provided some entertainment alongside talking up his team:
Ben Murphy @BenMurphyTV
“He’s still working on his accuracy so I don’t know if I’d want to get in the batters box if he’s throwing 95” Dan Mullen on Feleipe Franks getting drafted by the @RedSox https://t.co/ZrMgxMl3Bp
Mike Bianchi @BianchiWrites
#Gators coach Dan Mullen just told us the story of getting his first hole in one on the golf course a couple of weeks ago (par 3, 173 yards with 7-iron) and telling Steve Spurrier about it. The HBC's response: "I've had six of 'em." https://t.co/1pdkNoLH1R
He also showed off some new kicks, even if opposing fans took to roasting him about his sneakers online:
He also said he expected his players to tune out any noise or criticism coming from outside the program:
Brandon Zimmerman @BZSEC
Dan Mullen told QB Feleipe Franks last year that he needed to block out criticism: “If you think everyone on Twitter is better at coaching football, then let me know, and we’ll hire them.”
Steve Schneider @9SportsDirector
“I don’t know why their opinion would even matter” @GatorsFB coach Dan Mullen on players paying attention to critics on Twitter instead of their position coaches and head coach #SECMD19 @WAFB9Sports https://t.co/f5KDouiLn4
The third and final team to hit the podium was LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron, who touched on everything from the team's high expectations this season to a talented secondary and quarterback Joe Burrow:
Charlie Potter @Charlie_Potter
Ed Orgeron: "We did not play well against Alabama. Now, we have to go on the road and play them again. ... But we have a good football team, and we should be able to answer the bell." #SECMD19
Brandon Zimmerman @BZSEC
Ed Orgeron on how he's improved as a head coach. "10 wins is good, but not great. (Last year) proved we can win. It puts us in position to take the next step." Orgeron added that LSU needs to perform better on lines of scrimmage to be a championship team.
Erick Smith @ericksmith
Ed Orgeron calls this year's LSU secondary the most talented group he has been around in his coaching career.
Connor O'Gara @cjogara
Ed Orgeron said he believes Joe Burrow would run through a brick wall if they let him.
Burrow also spoke about the team's evolving offense and his own growth as a player.
"It's getting closer to my comfort zone, to what I've been doing my whole life," he said, per Scott Rabalais of the Advocate. "The RPOs. The speed. That's something I've been doing since I was 14 or 15. We're still going to have some of that smashmouth LSU football, but I think we're evolving a little bit."
Glenn Guilbeau @LSUBeatTweet
“It’s not a threat, Scooter. We will run spread offense. I’ve seen the playbook,” Coach Ed Orgeron to question on annual new offense talk.
"Last summer I didn't know if I'd ever be a starting quarterback in college," Burrow added. "This year, with 13 starts under my belt, I want to be a leader and want to make everyone around me better."
Burrow wasn't all business and no play, however:
Alex Scarborough @AlexS_ESPN
LSU QB Joe Burrow wearing the Roadrunner socks to SEC media days. “Because I’m too fast,” he joked. https://t.co/RTg3DPO6Tv
Finally, conference commissioner Greg Sankey opened this year's SEC media days by announcing that the event would be in Atlanta next year and Nashville in 2021, per Sam Blum of AL.com.
He also spoke about sports gambling and his hopes that regulations on the state and federal level will protect the integrity of the college game:
"Ideally, there would be uniformed practices applicable across states throughout the country governing gambling on college sports, particularly eliminating specific in-game betting and proposition belts on college sports.
"As I stated last year, it may be ideal for us not to experience any expansion in sports gambling. What is needed now is for our state and federal legislative leaders to enact policies, oversight and to fund enforcement of those policies and laws to make sure we are protecting the integrity of our games and supporting properly our student-athletes and the students on our campus."
Finally, he defended the half-game suspension or ejection for targeting penalties.
