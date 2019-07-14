Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis to Skip FIBA World Cup; Still Committed to Olympics

EL SEGUNDO, CA - JULY 13 : General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Frank Vogel introduce Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a press conference on July 13, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
Anthony Davis won't compete in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was one of 20 players selected by USA Basketball to participate in a five-day training camp that begins Aug. 5. He won't participate in the training camp in Las Vegas, either, but Haynes wrote he intends to suit up for the United States in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Lakers formally introduced Davis on Saturday after finalizing their trade with the New Orleans Pelicans:

Haynes reported the six-time All-Star "wants to utilize the bulk of his offseason to prepare for a championship run with his new team."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in June that Davis was also among the NBA players cast in the LeBron James-led Space Jam sequel. James won't be playing in the World Cup, either, a decision he made ahead of laying out his filming schedule for Space Jam this summer, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

Davis has already earned two gold medals in international play. He suited up for Team USA in London in 2012 shortly after the New Orleans Hornets selected him first overall in the NBA draft. Two years later, he was a part of the U.S. squad that defeated Serbia in the World Cup.

By bypassing the 2019 World Cup, Davis will have a little more time to adjust to his new surroundings. The tournament tips off Aug. 31 and runs through Sept. 15. Assuming the United States advanced to the final, that would've left Davis with less than a month before the Lakers open their preseason on Oct. 5 against the Golden State Warriors.

