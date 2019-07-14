Video: Stephen Curry Breaks Down Drilling a 3-Pointer in Kobe Bryant's Face

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There aren't many people in the world who can say they have drilled a three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Kobe Bryant, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is certainly on the list.

The three-time champion broke down a 2014 matchup with Bryant in which he made a move to get a bit of separation from the five-time champion to hit a triple. Curry pointed out it was the year after the Los Angeles Lakers legend injured his Achilles.

Bryant tried guarding Curry full court, but it didn't end well for the future Hall of Famer:

Among the notable moments in the clip is Curry joking the officials were letting Bryant get away with fouls and his insistence on not having a reaction on the floor. However, he admitted that he thought it was "pretty cool" while reflecting back on the play in the aftermath.

Curry has gone on to win two league MVPs while establishing himself as one of the best guards in NBA history, but even the all-time greats have players they looked up to before and even after reaching the league.

Bryant entered the league in 1996, a full 13 years before Curry. It's not a stretch to suggest Curry admired Bryant's game long before he became a professional, so this was surely a memorable moment for the sharpshooter.