Noah Syndergaard Trade Rumors: Mets Asking 'A Few Arms and a Leg' for Star SP

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

An unnamed general manager told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the New York Mets are asking for "a few arms and a leg" for right-handed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

The GM also told Passan that he didn't believe Syndergaard would be traded and that he foresees a quiet deadline overall.

Passan reported that the Mets are still "taking calls" on Syndergaard but that he is "still going to take 600-pound test line to reel in."

The 26-year-old is 7-4 with a 4.55 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 112 innings. His strikeout rate has steadily declined from 29.3 percent in 2016 to 23.4 percent this season, per FanGraphs.

Still, the 6'6" right-hander has one of the game's most electric arsenals when everything's clicking. A complete-game, 10-strikeout shutout against the Cincinnati Reds in May attests to that notion.

Right-handed fireball pitchers in their mid-20s with a track record of success aren't readily available, so the Mets are wise to ask for a haul in return for the five-year veteran.

The Mets' issue is that the team's attempts to reload and contend have failed, with New York currently 43-51 and sitting fourth in the National League East going into Wednesday. Another season out of the playoffs looks likely, and now the team must figure out its future direction.

There shouldn't be a shortage of interest in Syndergaard, who's reportedly drawn the attention of the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, according to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com.

The Padres could be a fit, as MLB.com ranked them as having the league's best farm system before the season began.

Syndergaard figures to be part of the solution rather than an expendable piece for the Mets, however, even if San Diego makes a great offer.

Per Spotrac, he's under team control for two more years, so keeping him around won't cost the Mets much until 2022. As it stands, Syndergaard will be 29 when he's set to break the bank in free agency, and building around someone who can be a staff ace at his best is probably the sharp move.