Predicting 5 Years from Now Which 2019 NBA Offseason Moves Look Best

Nothing lasts forever. That's the lesson of the 2019 NBA offseason.

Actually, based on the shake-ups, teardowns, undertakings and overhauls we saw this summer, it seems more accurate to say nothing lasts for more than a year or two. Example: Of the 25 players named to All-Star teams in 2017, only eight play for the same organization.

With the roster turnover rate accelerating thanks to shorter contracts and general player empowerment, the shape of the league will be entirely different in a half-decade. That means most of the moves we saw this summer won't affect the NBA of 2024.

Some might, though. So we're going to squint into the future, fingers crossed, and hope we can guess at which ones figure to have significance that far down the line.

Do we need to go full galaxy brain to pursue this exercise? Are we trafficking in long shots and freewheeling speculation? Absolutely.

But that's how it goes when you're forecasting five years into the future of a league that can't maintain the status quo for five minutes.