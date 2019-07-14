WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Saturday night gave wrestling fans two great shows with All Elite Wrestling's Fight For the Fallen and Evolve Wrestling's 10th-anniversary show on WWE Network, but Sunday is when things get Extreme.

This year will be the 11th Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which makes it one of the longest-lasting events outside of the big four (Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and WrestleMania).

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's show.

Venue: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia



Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Extreme Rules Card

Here is the full lineup for Extreme Rules, according to WWE.com:

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin (Extreme Rules, Winners Take All for the Raw Women's and Universal Championships)

Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship)

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon (No Holds Barred)

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Handicap SmackDown Women's Championship)

Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship)

Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

The Revival vs. The Usos (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (U.S. Championship)

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley (Last Man Standing)

PPV Live Stream

The Extreme Rules Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Extreme Rules on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Extreme Rules Thoughts

Extreme Rules is the last remnant of ECW on WWE programming, and even this event is beginning to lose what once made it special.

When this PPV first started, every match on the card had a hardcore stipulation. This year's show only has special stips for half of the lineup.

The Undertaker teaming with Roman Reigns is clearly WWE's attempt to have the most-talked-about show of the weekend, but if he gives a performance like what we saw at Super Show-Down in Suadi Arabia, it might bring more negative attention than positive.

Lynch and Rollins having their relationship brought into their storyline has received a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe, but what matters is how well they perform on Sunday.

The rest of the card is standard fare for an event like this but a few matches have the potential to outshine the rest of the card.

The Usos and The Revival are going to tear the house down and we can expect the same from Ricochet and AJ Styles. Drew Gulak and Tony Nese always put on great performances and Aleister Black vs. Cesaro is almost guaranteed to be memorable.

No matter what happens on Sunday, wrestling fans should be ecstatic to have a weekend featuring great wrestling from Evolve, AEW and WWE.