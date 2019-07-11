Predictions for Seth Rollins, Undertaker and Top Stars at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is scheduled for this Sunday, July 14 with a kickoff start time at 6pm EST.

For the first time in months, it finally feels as though WWE is committed to making some changes, and Extreme Rules may be the first big step in that direction. After all, Paul Heyman is set to have more control over Monday Night Raw, and who is more synonymous with the word "extreme" than the brains behind ECW?

One look at the card gives off the impression it's equal parts wrapping up previous storylines like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, as well as some new feuds sprinkled in to spice things up, like Samoa Joe challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

It may not be "equal to or bigger than WrestleMania" like Super ShowDown was—at least, in WWE's eyes—but with Superstars like The Undertaker on the card, there is serious potential for it to be something special.

How is this all going to play out and who will walk out victorious in their matches? Let's break down the event and toss out some predictions!