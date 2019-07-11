Predictions for Seth Rollins, Undertaker and Top Stars at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Predictions for Seth Rollins, Undertaker and Top Stars at WWE Extreme Rules 2019July 11, 2019
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 is scheduled for this Sunday, July 14 with a kickoff start time at 6pm EST.
For the first time in months, it finally feels as though WWE is committed to making some changes, and Extreme Rules may be the first big step in that direction. After all, Paul Heyman is set to have more control over Monday Night Raw, and who is more synonymous with the word "extreme" than the brains behind ECW?
One look at the card gives off the impression it's equal parts wrapping up previous storylines like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, as well as some new feuds sprinkled in to spice things up, like Samoa Joe challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.
It may not be "equal to or bigger than WrestleMania" like Super ShowDown was—at least, in WWE's eyes—but with Superstars like The Undertaker on the card, there is serious potential for it to be something special.
How is this all going to play out and who will walk out victorious in their matches? Let's break down the event and toss out some predictions!
Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese
Drew Gulak made good on his promise to capture the Cruiserweight Championship at Stomping Grounds, but he pinned Akira Tozawa in that match, rather than Tony Nese.
Now, Nese will have an opportunity to prove that he is still the better man by winning back his title without Tozawa in the mix. However, that isn't going to happen.
Gulak has been too good for too long and could have been champion several title-holders ago, dating back to even when the belt was around Enzo Amore's waist. Now that he's finally in possession of it, it would be a travesty if he were to drop it so soon!
The Philadelphia-born Gulak will also have the hometown advantage in Wells Fargo Center working in his favor, so Nese coming up short is an inevitability.
Prediction: Gulak retains the title.
Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The Usos
It's taken a while to get here in a very roundabout way from The Usos pulling pranks on The Revival and a multitude of other feuds crossing over into this one, but these two teams will finally clash for the Raw Tag Team Championship at Extreme Rules.
Sadly, not much has been put into this being a noteworthy match for the show.
Not only does it not have a stipulation of any sorts, it was also unceremoniously tossed onto the card with The Usos casually mentioning it before their match on Raw. It then took WWE until the next day to even confirm it was officially on the lineup.
This may mean WWE doesn't look at this as a big part of the night—which isn't surprising, given the treatment the tag team division frequently gets—so fans shouldn't expect anything beyond the norm.
The Usos and The Revival are extremely talented and could put on a great match in their sleep, but this will likely be 10 minutes of that with The Revival retaining through some sort of shenanigans, possibly even a disqualification, if WWE wishes to drag this feud out even longer and give The Usos grounds for a rematch down the line.
Prediction: The Revival wins.
Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE doesn't always stick to the same patterns, but one booking tactic that happens more often than not is the person who looks strong on the go-home show tends to lose at the pay-per-view.
Since this last episode of Raw featured Bobby Lashley destroying a returning Rey Mysterio as a grand gesture in opposition of Braun Strowman, who is still on the sidelines with injuries suffered from their last brawl, it seems Lashley may be in for a reversal of fortune.
Strowman was the one responsible for that feat of strength to begin with, so the story here is that he's the one who will come out looking better in the end. That can't happen if Lashley makes good on his claim to once again be the last man standing.
It will be a tough match to win, and Lashley will likely still be booked quite strong, but it will ultimately be won by Strowman in some grand display of power.
Prediction: Braun Strowman wins.
United States Champion Ricochet vs. AJ Styles
The odds are stacked against Ricochet, now that AJ Styles has turned heel and realigned himself with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, which has positioned the United States champion in a 3-on-1 scenario.
But Ricochet is a star in the making, a fresh champion and popular enough that WWE can't afford to have him drop the title this fast and build him back up. Instead, this should be more about him overcoming the odds and proving his worth.
Styles has a win over Ricochet, who retained his title in return, albeit by a hair, as his foot was under the ropes and the decision had to be reevaluated. That means Ricochet is still the one who has more to prove, since Styles has had enough title reigns in the past for his legacy to be in tact.
If this were a gimmick of some kind, it would be easier to paint a picture of The Club's numbers game and outside interference causing a title change—which still can happen—but as a standard match, there's room for a disqualification to keep the belt on Ricochet by champion's advantage alone, if not just an outright pinfall victory.
Prediction: Ricochet retains the title.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Heavy Machinery nearly had Daniel Bryan and Rowan beaten for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and they'll have another shot at those titles at Extreme Rules.
However, this time, Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day will also be vying for the belts, as this will be a Triple Threat match, which also means it will be No Disqualification by default—a detail that is often overlooked.
That means there is no champion's advantage for retaining by disqualification or count-outs, and Bryan and Rowan can lose the belts without ever being pinned or made to submit.
There is a very good chance this is WWE's plan to set up something for SummerSlam by having someone from The New Day pin Otis or Tucker, so Bryan and Rowan can complain that they are deserving of a rematch.
On the flip side of things, if Heavy Machinery take another loss and The New Day aren't the ones who directly lose, that may also be grounds to set up a one-on-one with Woods and Big E getting another shot at the belts on their own.
Without knowing WWE's plans for SummerSlam, it's hard to tell, and you might as well flip a coin. In some fashion, Bryan will be on the card, but whether he's going in as champion or challenging in the hopes to win his title back is anyone's guess.
Prediction: The New Day win the titles.
Aleister Black vs. Cesaro
Surely, after spending so many weeks acting like a tough guy and begging someone to pick a fight with him, Aleister Black cannot be booked to lose this match against Cesaro. That would paint a picture that he's someone who can't back up his words.
Cesaro is no slouch, and in many other situations, he would and should be the priority to get another victory, but that isn't the case here. This is Black's match to lose, and if he comes up short, it will give off the impression that he's not worth investing in.
What needs to happen here is that both men have a hard-fought contest to showcase how great both of them are in the ring, but Black has to nail a Black Mass and score a pinfall when all things are said and done.
Prediction: Aleister Black wins.
SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
WWE loves stretching things out, and up until it was announced that this would be a 2-on-1 handicap gimmick, the SmackDown Women's Championship felt like it was nothing but a copy and paste of exactly the same scenario as what happened at Stomping Grounds.
However, now that Nikki Cross will actively participate in the match alongside Alexa Bliss, it introduces a whole new aspect to what will go down.
The odds are against Bayley, but Bliss will undoubtedly not do anywhere near as much work during the match as Cross. Whether Cross notices this somewhere along the line or remains oblivious to it could dictate who wins and who loses.
There's a scenario where Bayley drops the title, Bliss takes all the credit, and outright drops Cross as she no longer needs her anymore. Or, maybe, Cross starts to see the error of her ways and turns on Bliss, costing her the match in the process.
Or maybe Cross is really that dense that she helps Bliss win the title and continues to be by her side to drag this out even further until the inevitable split between the two, possibly with a Triple Threat happening at SummerSlam between all three of these Superstars, with Bliss as champion.
Then again, Cross teased that Bayley should get a friend to be by her side, which may foreshadow the return of Sasha Banks to help even the odds. Even that, though, raises a question of whether Banks will just turn on Bayley right after, in order to set up a match between the two at SummerSlam.
That stipulation is the real hook for the intrigue in this match, and it's tough to place all the eggs in the basket of The Boss being the savior, but that would certainly create the most buzz, so let's give the slight advantage to Bayley because of that.
Prediction: Bayley retains the title.
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe bounced back super fast from his United States Championship loss to Ricochet by suddenly interjecting himself into the WWE Championship hunt and getting a title shot out of attacking Kofi Kingston.
An opportunity to become champion isn't quite the same as actually winning the gold, though, and despite having the size advantage, Joe will have a harder time with Kingston than it may seem on paper.
This is because The Dreadlocked Dynamo has been booked as a particularly strong champion since capturing the title at WrestleMania, if not just to ride the momentum of all the positivity that came with his victory.
Defeating Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler has put Kingston in the zone where he's confident, but not cocky. Joe is intimidating, but Kingston's story has been to overcome those odds and to stand tall despite any shortcomings that would make him the underdog.
This could very well be the best match of the night, if not also the best of Kingston's title reign, when all things are said and done.
But one thing to take note of is that even if Kingston manages to retain the title, he could be so beaten down from Joe that he is vulnerable to be picked off by Mr. Money in the Bank Brock Lesnar, who could cash in and steal the championship away to set up a match for SummerSlam.
That looming threat of two super heavyweights possibly being able to take Kingston's belt is daunting, but through the power of positivity, let's hope he can prevail.
Prediction: Kingston retains the title.
The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre
While all logic in the seemingly never-ending story of Shane McMahon's "best in the world" delusions pointed to Roman Reigns and The Miz teaming up against McMahon and his heavy, Drew McIntyre, WWE threw out a random curve ball.
Out of nowhere, The A-Lister was pushed aside and replaced with The Undertaker, who chose to help Reigns for reasons unknown which will likely never to be explained.
Obviously, the real reason is that while The Miz is great, The Phenom is unarguably the bigger name and attention-grabber for this event, and someone who could help boost ratings.
This may also help wash away some of the stink from The Deadman's match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown, since this will be No Holds Barred and allow for much more flexibility in execution.
In fact, it could be the best match of the night, with Reigns and McIntyre doing the heavy lifting while Undertaker and McMahon pop in for some big spots here and there.
Since this feud has been going on forever, we can only hope this is the end of Reigns against McMahon and McIntyre, with the babyfaces coming out on top and moving on from here.
Prediction: Reigns and The Undertaker win.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans
Both the Universal and Raw Women's Championships will be on the line as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch team up to face Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Match.
That is a mouthful of a gimmick, but it essentially boils down to a scenario where if either Rollins or Lynch takes a pinfall or is forced to submit, they will both lose their titles to The Lone Wolf and The Sassy Southern Belle.
While Evans and Corbin are only working together for a common goal, The Man and The Architect have their romantic relationship to think about, too, and that could be the key to everything.
A win would show that they are strong as boyfriend and girlfriend, with their chemistry together helping them overcome their opponents. However, a loss would likely be crippling to their status as significant others, with their partnership waiting to implode.
Given their popularity and the next event being SummerSlam, it's highly doubtful WWE would have them drop the titles, though, especially after making such a big fuss over them being a power couple and not having much time to milk that.
More so, this feels like this was done to easily stretch out these two feuds for one more event and to end them in a different way than just having two separate No Disqualification matches.
When it's all said and done—assuming Brock Lesnar doesn't make a surprise appearance—Lynch and Rollins should be standing tall with their titles in tact.
Prediction: Rollins and Lynch retain their titles.
