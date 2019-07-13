Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match Card

Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match CardJuly 13, 2019
Arguably one of WWE's most intriguing pay-per-views of the year, Sunday's Extreme Rules is shaping up to be an unmissable show.
The company has put on a number of fascinating matches across the card, including the two world title matches involving Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston.
But that isn't the only place where the action can be found.
Such is the quality of the card, there are plenty of dream and nightmare scenarios to consider for fans. Here's a look at some of those.
Nightmare: Lacey Evans Stays in the Raw Women's Championship Picture
Whatever the feeling is with Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin's unlikely double act, it surely isn't helping Evans' title prospects.
Though she emerged as an exciting new challenger for Becky Lynch in the aftermath of WrestleMania, the fact that she's come up short on several occasions since hasn't helped her standing. Evans hasn't picked up the wins or momentum to justify a title reign at this point.
It's time for Lynch to face a new challenger after Extreme Rules.
Lynch should be victorious on Sunday, and Evans should head back to the midcard and begin to rebuild herself as a credible title challenger.
Dream: Kevin Owens Truly Emerges as Shane McMahon's Nemesis
Kevin Owens' antics on Tuesday's SmackDown were perhaps the most significant in the blue brand's recent history.
WWE is craving genuine fan favorites. Sure, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston remain as popular as ever, but beyond that, the biggest names across the rest of the card are heels.
Furthermore, Rollins and Kingston are clean babyfaces. WWE needs a popular star with edge, attitude and character. Owens delivered that and so much more on Tuesday when he set his sights on Shane McMahon.
McMahon's reign of terror in recent months has been WWE's biggest turn-off, but Owens incorporated those fan frustrations into his promo, immediately getting himself over in the process.
Later in the night, he returned to attack McMahon with a Stunner, and it was hard not to be reminded of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's legendary rivalry with Shane's father, Vince McMahon, throughout the height of the Attitude Era.
Even though it's Roman Reigns who is battling McMahon in the ring on Sunday alongside The Undertaker, Owens has to emerge at some point and have his say.
He's the man who should finally bring down Shane. And if he does, he could become a megastar.
Nightmare: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross' Relationship Stays Strong
There is something interesting developing with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.
It doesn't take too much time to work out that Bliss will soon turn on Cross and set up a feud between the two. That will likely bring out the more erratic, wild side of Cross that fans saw regularly throughout her run in NXT.
But if WWE doesn't decide to kick off that feud on Sunday, it could end up being a missed opportunity.
The platform is there for Bliss to turn. She's clearly exploiting Cross, but if Alexa comes up short against Bayley in her pursuit of the title this or, even worse, Cross wins the belt, it should bring out the worst in Bliss again.
Waiting any longer to spark the feud could make it lose all its momentum.
Dream: Aleister Black and Cesaro Steal the Show
Tuesday's go-home episode of SmackDown had plenty of positives and more than the odd surprise.
One of those was the emergence of Cesaro as the man who had been the target of Aleister Black's mysterious promos in recent weeks.
Few would have expected The Swiss Superman to be Black's opponent for his first singles run on the main roster, but it could well be an inspired decision.
In fact, they are both so capable in the ring that they could end up stealing the show at Extreme Rules.
Cesaro has always had the potential to become a huge star, and it's going to be fascinating to see who emerges triumphant in this rivalry.
Because Black is no doubt destined for big things—like Cesaro. It should be incredible viewing.
Nightmare: Ricochet Loses the United States Championship Too Soon
WWE is quietly building up some mouthwatering feuds.
Aleister Black vs. Cesaro is one such example. The prospect of NJPW veterans Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura squaring off for the Intercontinental Championship is another.
But Ricochet vs. AJ Styles, with gold on the line to boot? It's a dream feud for many fans.
However, while Styles is likely to get one over on Ricochet eventually, the champion has to be allowed to build up a significant reign with the United States Championship before any change is made.
The One and Only has a huge future in WWE and is no doubt going to be pushed enormously over the coming years.
One way to solidify him as a genuine star would be to have him beat Styles on more than one occasion. Losing it on Sunday would be a disaster and cut short a potentially exciting summer-long feud with The Club.
Dream: Samoa Joe Wins the WWE Championship at Long Last
Make no mistake about it: Kofi Kingston has done a great job with the WWE Championship.
Since winning the title at WrestleMania, Kingston has managed to keep his momentum going, but at some point, he was always bound to run into a challenger who simply needed the belt more than him.
That moment has arrived.
It's ridiculous that Samoa Joe hasn't won a world title on the main roster. He seemed capable of being a credible threat to Brock Lesnar a couple of years ago, but WWE was never going to have Lesnar lose at that stage of his career.
Various other opportunities have been and gone, but now it's Joe's time.
He has to win on Sunday, and he has to win with conviction. The era of Joe has arrived on SmackDown. WWE can't miss this opportunity.