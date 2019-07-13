Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Arguably one of WWE's most intriguing pay-per-views of the year, Sunday's Extreme Rules is shaping up to be an unmissable show.

The company has put on a number of fascinating matches across the card, including the two world title matches involving Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston.

But that isn't the only place where the action can be found.

Such is the quality of the card, there are plenty of dream and nightmare scenarios to consider for fans. Here's a look at some of those.