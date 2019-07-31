Nicholas Castellanos Reportedly Traded from Tigers to Cubs Ahead of Deadline

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers shipped outfielder Nicholas Castellanos to the Chicago Cubs shortly before Wednesday's trade deadline, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The 27-year-old has seemingly been on the trade block for more than a year. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported in July 2018 the Tigers made him available.

When the Tigers were unable to find a trade partner last summer and during the offseason, Castellanos started the season stuck in no man's land. He is in the final year of team control and eligible to become a free agent this winter.

The player's agent, David Meter, told Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press in January it was "frustrating" that the Tigers didn't seem to have any interest negotiating a long-term extension and his client preferred to be dealt before spring training if it was a foregone conclusion he'd be dealt at some point anyway.

Detroit again decided to hang on to Castellanos, but with the team 41 games under .500, it seemed more likely than not something would happen prior to the July 31 deadline.

In a trade market lacking impact bats, he was one of the most appealing options available to contending teams. The Florida native is hitting .273/.328/.462 with an American League-high 37 doubles.

Based on the recent trend of teams not having to give up a lot for players in their final season before free agency, the Cubs were operating from a position of leverage. Castellanos has proved himself to be a valuable offensive player who hits for average and above-average power while playing a corner outfield spot.

If the Tigers didn't intend to extend a contract offer to Castellanos, moving him now made the most sense. The franchise gets back assets it can use to build around when its next wave of top prospects is ready to help them contend for a playoff spot in the American League Central.

The Cubs were able to boost their outfield production in a roundabout way with the acquisition of Castellanos.

Among National League outfielders with at least 300 plate appearances, Albert Almora Jr. is tied for second-worst in FanGraphs' wins above replacement (0.1). The 25-year-old is hitting just .241/.275/.398 as Chicago's primary center fielder.

Adding Castellanos in right field allows manager Joe Maddon to shift Jason Heyward into center and put Almora on the bench.

The NL Central has been a tense battle all season with the Cubs fighting the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago needed to make a move to shore up its offense. Castellanos was one of the best position players available and should fit in perfectly with this lineup.